SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,633,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,165,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861,397 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.47 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

