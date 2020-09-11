Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stewart Information Services traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 1401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 533,732 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,738,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,885 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

