Stifel Financial Corp Buys 85,207 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 868,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 714,637 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,273,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

