Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $2,528,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,070,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

OTIS opened at $59.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

