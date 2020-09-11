Stifel Financial Corp Has $13.98 Million Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 828.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $4,053,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $198.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,636,113. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

