Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

