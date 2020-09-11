Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Centurylink worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

CTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

