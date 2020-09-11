Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,410 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.