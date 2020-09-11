Stifel Financial Corp Sells 170,540 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,540 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $70.94 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

