Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 176,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

BP opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.