SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.27 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SunPower by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 552,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 340,324 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

