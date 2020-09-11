Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $389,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 740,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,086,462.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

