Talend Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 784 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,533. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Talend by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Talend by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Talend by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $41.99 on Friday. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

