Tara Comonte Sells 8,957 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shake Shack Inc has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $104.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

