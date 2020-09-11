Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 13500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 33.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.