Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSVNF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Panmure Gordon raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TSVNF opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.