Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Towerview Llc Acquires 5,332 Shares

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $73,528.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,128.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Towerview Llc purchased 19,668 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $269,254.92.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Towerview Llc purchased 5,649 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $78,295.14.

On Friday, June 26th, Towerview Llc purchased 4,351 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $60,130.82.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Towerview Llc purchased 28,272 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $394,111.68.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $363.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,469 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 530,555 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,958 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

