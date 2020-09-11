Teradyne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,747 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 629% compared to the average volume of 1,063 call options.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $942,806.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,238,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

Teradyne stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

