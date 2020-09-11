TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%.

Several analysts have commented on TXMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

