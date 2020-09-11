Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 17.1% Higher

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM)’s stock price traded up 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 114,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 161,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.51.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.