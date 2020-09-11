Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Position Decreased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,430 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 88,277 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.