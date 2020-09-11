UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,599,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,168,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,230,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

