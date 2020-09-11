United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,215 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UBSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $24.63 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

