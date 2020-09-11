United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.99% of United Rentals worth $1,180,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $171.96 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $186.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

