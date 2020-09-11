Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,442,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,233,000 after buying an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 109,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $120.06 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

