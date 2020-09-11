Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 35,124 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.11% of NetEase worth $1,161,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after purchasing an additional 513,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $98,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,447,000 after purchasing an additional 234,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 742,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,318,000 after purchasing an additional 221,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $517.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

NetEase stock opened at $459.52 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $252.94 and a 52 week high of $517.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

