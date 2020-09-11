Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.18% of Steris worth $1,459,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of STE stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.