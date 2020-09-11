Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.04% of EPAM Systems worth $1,272,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 324,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $318.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $338.91. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders have sold 9,701 shares of company stock worth $3,171,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

