Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.28 Billion Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,263,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,301,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.27% of AES worth $1,278,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AES by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,703,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE AES opened at $17.36 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

