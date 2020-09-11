Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,504,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,589,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.63% of KeyCorp worth $1,382,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.29 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

