Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,749,688 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,090,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $1,212,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,248,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

