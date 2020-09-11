Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 17,729,828 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.67% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,458,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.