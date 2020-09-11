Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 572,908 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $1,141,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $210,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

SRPT stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

