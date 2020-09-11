Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,195,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.52% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,233,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

