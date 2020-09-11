Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 172,104 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,892,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,423,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $207.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average is $202.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.