Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,590,931 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,300,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,590,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Western Digital worth $1,470,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 14,458.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 911,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 905,120 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 859,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 710,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,000,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC opened at $36.25 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

