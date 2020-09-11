Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,616,118 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,057,511 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,616,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.05% of Halliburton worth $1,259,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

