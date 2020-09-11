Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,711,857 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,203,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,711,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.56% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,238,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.32 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.37.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

