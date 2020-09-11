Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 300,173 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.54% of Ulta Beauty worth $1,207,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $232.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

