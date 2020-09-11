Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 361,927 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,646,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.29% of Regency Centers worth $1,268,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

NYSE:REG opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

