Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,867,114 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,780,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,867,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.58% of Regions Financial worth $1,343,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

