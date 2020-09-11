Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 496,503 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,109,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Qorvo worth $1,448,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after acquiring an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $121.46 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.