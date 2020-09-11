Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 583,480 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.35% of Hasbro worth $1,165,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 121.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 572,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 313,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,327 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 11.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 36.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

