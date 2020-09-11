Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 61,458 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,019,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.56% of CyrusOne worth $1,238,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in CyrusOne by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 135.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,432,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 824,486 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 173.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 750,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 41.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,652,524 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

CONE stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 447.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

