Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,483,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $13.87 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

