Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,908,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.45% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $723,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,186,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $72,916,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,364,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

