Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,431,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,316,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.65.

CPT stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

