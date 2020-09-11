Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.06% of PerkinElmer worth $1,207,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,495,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 277,968 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.