Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vasta Platform updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Vasta Platform

