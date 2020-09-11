Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 252,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vector Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

